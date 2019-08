Nikol Pashinyan announced this during his speech at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan, Media Max reported.

“In accordance with the agreement between the leaders of the EAEU member states, I have invited the President of Iran to participate in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Yerevan,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said.

The chairmanship in the EAEU is given to Armenia for this year.

MNA/PR