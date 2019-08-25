  1. Politics
Iranian diplomats tell Reuters missile program non-negotiable

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Two Iranian officials and one diplomat have stressed in an interview with Reuters that Iran's missile program is non-negotiable and the country wants to export a minimum of 700,000 barrels per day.

Iran wants to export a minimum of 700,000 barrels per day of its oil and ideally up to 1.5 million bpd if the West wants to negotiate with Tehran to save a 2015 nuclear deal, two Iranian officials and one diplomat told Reuters on Sunday.

“As a goodwill gesture and a step towards creating space for negotiations, we have responded to France’s proposal. We want to export 700,000 bpd of oil and get paid in cash ... and that is just for a start. It should reach to 1.5 million bpd,” a senior Iranian official told Reuters, who asked not to be named.

A second official said “Iran’s ballistic missile program cannot and will not be negotiated. We have underlined it clearly and openly.”

The officials did not elaborate on the reference to a French proposal.

The report by Reuters comes when the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Biarritz, France almost on Sunday afternoon during G7 at the invitation of his French counterpart to continue consultations already existing between the presidents of Iran and France on French initiative to salvage JCPOA.

