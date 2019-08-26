Rouhani visits exhibition on govt. achievements in developing rural infrastructures

Rouhani paid a visit to the exhibition on the achievements of the government in development of rural infrastructures in the sectors of energy, communications, oil, roads and urban development, healthcare and treatment services.

Also, a number of rural infrastructural projects were put into operation concurrent with the Government Week.

On the sidelines of his visit to the exhibition, President Rouhani pointed to the development of Chabahar port in Sistan and Baluchestan province and said, “development of Chabahar port in this southern province was a giant task which was developed by three countries of Iran, Afghanistan and India as a joint venture.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the project of railway construction in this province and added, “construction of railway has started from Chabahar to Zahedan which will be connected to the nationwide railway.”

He seized the opportunity to express his special thanks to the Armed forces, Army, and IRGC for their efforts toward materializing most objectives in this province.

President Rouhani then ordered the construction of power-supply project to 46 villages, water-supply project to 35 villages, seven healthcare and treatment centers, and the access of 419 rural areas to the National Information Network.

