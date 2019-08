In the event that took place on Saturday morning with the Custodian of Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum Hojatoleslam val-Moslemin Seyyed Hassan Khomeini taking part, President Hassan Rouhani paid tribute to the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution by placing a bouquet of flowers on his grave.

The President also paid tribute to the late Chief of Expediency Discernment Council, Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani.

MNA/PR