West tries to bring Iran's pharmaceutical exports to zero: Iranian official

Mehrdad Alimian, Chairman of the Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate criticized on Saturday the foreign restrictions on the exports of Iranian Pharmaceutical products, adding the western countries are trying to bring Iran’s exports of Pharmaceutical products to zero.

Although the volume of the exports of Iranian pharmaceutical products has decreased compared to last year, the Iranian companies are trying to maintain their share of international markets, Alimian added

The official added that internal support can help the Iranian pharmaceutical corporations keep the pace.

Also, Mohammadreza Zargarzadeh, a member of the Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate, said that despite the United States' empty rhetoric Iran’s drug needs are under severe sanctions.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), said in a statement few days ago that the US sanctions are hampering the relief assistance to victims of earlier this years' floods in Iran, despite the US claims that their unjust sanctions are aimed at hurting the Iranian government.

