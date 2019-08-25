China opposes US unilateral sanctions on Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Governor of Zanjan Province on Sunday.

The Chinese ambassador emphasized the enhancement of Iran-China cooperation and said that China is always interested in strengthening and developing relation with Iran despite US sanctions against Iran.

Emphasizing that the most countries in the world oppose unilateral US sanctions against Iran, Chang Hua mentioned that China is opposed to US unilateral sanctions against Iran and supports Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that expansion of trade cooperation between the two countries is stressed.

There was good talk on boosting cooperation between Iran and China during the visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to China, and the two sides agreed to expand cooperation, Chinese ambassador noted.

Referring to registered Iranian cultural heritage on the UNESCO List, he said that Iran has high capacities in various fields and China is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Iran.

