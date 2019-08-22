Turkey to host guarantor states’ summit in mid-September

"We will have a trilateral summit with Russia and Iran in Ankara on September 16," he said on Wednesday.

The guarantor states have held several summits on the crisis in Syria, the most recent of which took place in Sochi, Russia, in February.

In their last round of political talks which was held in early August in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan, the three guarantor states reaffirmed their adherence to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria.

They also stressed their determination to continue their cooperation until the complete elimination of all terrorist groups in the country. The three countries also rejected the occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights by the Israeli regime.

They also expressed deep concern over the spread of activities by the so-called Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, across the northwestern province of Idlib.

