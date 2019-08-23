  1. Politics
Kremlin confirms preparations for Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria in Ankara: TASS

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The Kremlin has confirmed that Russia, Iran and Turkey are looking at organizing another summit on Syria in Ankara.

"Such a summit is being prepared. The date will be announced in due time," Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS when asked whether the three presidents could gather for a meeting on September 16.

