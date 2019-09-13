President Rouhani to visit Turkey Sun.

Rouhani’s visit will be at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Esmaili added.

The president is scheduled to address the 5th round of Iran-Russia-Turkey trilateral meeting which will be held in line with the continued consultation of the Astana peace guarantors on Monday, he said.

All parties will also discuss developing trilateral cooperation in various fields of economy and exchange views on regional interactions, Esmaeili added.

According to him, on the sidelines of the summit, President Rouhani will also hold separate meetings with presidents of Russia and Turkey on bilateral issues.

A high-ranking politico-economic delegation will accompany Rouhani during his trip to Turkey.

President Rouhani and his accompanying delegation will return home on Monday night.

