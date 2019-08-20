US’ pressure on Iranians not materialized: Shamkhani

"Just walk the streets of Tehran and see how energetic our people are and you will realize that what the US has been trying to achieve has not materialized," secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said in an interview with NBC News in Tehran on Monday.

Shamkhani said the Iranian nation has long been dealing with international sanctions and proof of the failure of Trump administration policy was obvious in the mood on the street.

He further cast doubt on the idea that US President Donald Trump actually seeks negotiations with Tehran.

"The sanctions campaign is not for negotiation, it's for making us surrender," he said.

"As long as this approach is taken by the United States, Iran will never ever seek negotiations," the top official added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani questioned the US’ future commitments to an agreement, as evident in Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We had a case of successful negotiations with the JCPOA. How come the United States departed from it?"

Shamkhani further slammed Washington’s policies in favor of Israeli regime and against Palestinians, as was seen in the US recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the Israeli capital, a provocative move that has raised tensions in the region.

"I believe that the one that is seeking the destruction of Israel is the country that does not see the realities on the ground," he said. "They declare al Quds, or Jerusalem, as the capital of Israel. They pursue the 'Deal of the Century' project."

MNA/IRN83444199