21 August 2019 - 22:14

Progress in defense power can set role model for domestic production

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement on the anniversary of National Defense Industry Day.

A day before the anniversary of National Defense Industry Day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on Wednesday, describing the huge achievements in producing strategic weapons inside the country as a result of “relying on internal resources and the national will of the sons of this hearth and home.”

The statement added that the great military achievements obtained through the efforts of young Iranian military experts have increased the deterrence power of the country against the enemies’ threats.

It also noted that the progress and self-sufficiency in a variety of missile, arms, aerospace fields which have been developed based on the country’s defense needs can set a role model for boosting domestic production under unjust and cruel sanctions.

