Iranian diplomacy rests on keeping peace, security in region: senior MP

“The Islamic Republic's policy rests on preserving peace and security in the region, and we will maintain this peace from the position of power,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi said in a meeting with a North Korean parliamentary delegation, led by Pak Chol-min, Vice Chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Iranian lawmaker slammed the US' hostile policies as the main reason behind the crises across the world, including the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula, saying, “The US’ lack of commitment to the international agreements such as the 2015 nuclear deal proves that Washington is an unreliable party for dialogue.”

During the meeting, the two sides talked about the enhancement of cooperation between Tehran and Pyongyang on the parliamentary, political, economic and international issues.

Pak Chol-min said the US’ main instrument against independent countries, such as Iran and North Korea, is the use of economic sanctions. Nonetheless, the US has been unable to shake the determination of the two countries over the past decades.

The Korean official described his delegation’s visit to Tehran as an ideal opportunity for the development of relations and hailed the Iranian government and nation’s success in dealing with the US sanctions.

He noted that the two countries have always enjoyed and will enjoy good and friendly ties in various areas.

MNA/4697695