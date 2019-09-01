Iran condemns Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen prison

Making remarks about the Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen’s western Dhamar Province prison, Mousavi said on Sunday that the prison was identified by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and representatives of Red Cross had also visited there several times, adding that the bombardment of this prison by Saudi-led airstrikes is a new crime by Saudi-led coalition and showed another crime by aggressors.

These crimes are perpetrated by the US and some Western countries against Yemen and the Yemeni people are certainly considering these countries as partners and accountable for these crimes, he mentioned.

The al-Masirah TV channel reported on Sunday that warplanes belonging to the Saudi-led coalition had pounded a jail killing 60 prisoners where prisoners of war were being kept.

Head of Yemen’s National Committee for Prisoners Affairs Abdul Qader al-Mortada said that the targeted prison housed over 170 prisoners of war, most of who were supposed to be part of a local exchange deal.

The Saudi-led coalition claimed in a statement on Sunday that its aerial assaults on Dhamar had targeted a military site belonging to the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

It alleged that Houthi fighters had stored drones and air defense systems at the site, and claimed the strikes were “in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a deadly war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a former regime and eliminate the Houthis, who have been defending the country along with armed forces.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has destroyed the country’s infrastructure, and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

