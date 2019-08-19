US cannot be trusted in negotiations, says deputy FM Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with a visiting parliamentary delegation from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Tehran on Monday.

“The most important US tool against independent countries such as Iran and North Korea is the economic sanctions, but it has not been able to undermine the will of the two countries over the past several decades,” Araghchi said in the meeting after congratulating the re-election of Kim Hung Un as the chairman of State Affairs Commission of DPRK.

The deputy foreign minister also said that as the US showed in its withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and in the talks with North Korea, it cannot be trusted in negotiations.

The Iranian diplomat further expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop political relations with DPRK, and laying the ground for the visit of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pyongyang in return for the visit of his North Korean counterpart to Tehran last year.

According to Mehr’s report, in the meeting between Araghchi and the North Korean delegation headed by the deputy speaker of DPRK Assmebly and the head of the joint Iran-DPRK parliamentary friendship group, the development and deepening of cooperation between the two countries in the parliamentary, political, economic and international areas were discussed.

During the meeting, the North Korean side described the visit of the DPRK Parliamentary Friendship Group to Tehran as an opportunity to develop relations and expressed satisfaction with the success of the Iranian government and people in dealing with the US sanctions.

They further described Iran-DPRK bilateral relations as good and friendly in various fields, saying the relationship will continue.

