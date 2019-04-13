North’s Kim sets deadline for Trump to change his attitude

"Until the end of the year, I will be patient, I will wait for the US president, although it will be difficult to come up with an opportunity as good as it was last time [during the February 27-28 summit in Vietnam’s Hanoi]," he said, adding that holding the third summit would require "constructive decisions for the improvement of relations."

"If we [the United States and North Korea] want to hold the third summit with proper attitude and proper solutions, which we are ready to share with our partners, then we would like to give it one more try," the North Korean leader said during his speech to members of the country’s Supreme People’s Assembly, Tass News Agency reported.

“To this end, it is essential for the US to quit its current calculation method and approach us with a new one,” KCNA news agency quoted him as saying.

“The second DPRK-US summit in Hanoi in February became an occasion which aroused a strong question if we were right in taking the steps with strategic decision and bold resolution, and evoked vigilance as to the US true willingness to improve its relations with the DPRK,” he added

The latest summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un took place in Hanoi on February 27-28. The leaders discussed the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the normalization of relations between Washington and Pyongyang. The sides failed to come to an agreement during the summit and did not adopt a joint statement, promising to continue the talks at a later time. The first Trump-Kim summit took place on June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

MNA/TASS/PR