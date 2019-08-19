Iran’s Tabriz uni., 6 Turkish unis. to expand scientific coop.

Mir Reza Majidi, the chancellor of University of Tabriz said that he has visited six Turkish universities to expand international and scientific cooperation, including universities of Igdir, Atatürk, Kafkas, Erzurum, Ardahan and Karadeniz Technical University.

The visit was mainly aimed at expanding international cooperation, acquaintance with the capacities of universities in the region, and in particular to implement the provisions of joint cooperation agreements, he added.

Majidi mentioned that connecting Tabriz University laboratories network with the Turkish scientific and academic centers, exchanging professors and students, conducting research projects, establishing the necessary conditions for study opportunities for students and faculty members, holding joint courses, as well as the development of cultural and educational cooperation are other goals of his visit.

He said that he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the officials of Igdir University on holing joint courses in 12 fields of Masters and four fields of PhD courses, as well as Erasmus Plus project.

Some meetings with the officials of universities of Atatürk, Erzurum and Karadeniz Technical University have been held on the use of central equipped laboratories and also sending Persian language teachers to these universities, he added.

The officials of University of Tabriz and Kafkas University also agreed to establish ‘Shahriar’ joint cultural studies office in Kafkas, Majidi noted.

Due to the geographical and cultural affinity of the major universities in east of Turkey with Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, a proposal was made to establish a three-country academic consortium, which was welcomed by the chancellors of those universities, he mentioned.

Majidi said that University of Tabriz as the Head of Iran-Turkey Scientific Cooperation Group is ready to expand the scientific and cultural interaction between the two countries, adding that development of international partnerships and being among the world's top universities is one of the Tabriz University’s major strategies.

Tabriz University was among the first universities to participate in major international unions, including The International Association of Universities (IAU), the International Universities Union (IUU) and the Caucasus University Association (KUNIB), he highlighted.

University of Tabriz is already very active in the international arena and currently has agreements with almost 200 universities from different countries around the world including 80 Turkish universities, he said.

The University of Tabriz is a public university located in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan with the fundamental aim of creating a center of excellence in higher education and research. It is one of the top five high-ranking universities in Iran. The University of Tabriz is the second-oldest university in Iran after the University of Tehran, and has the second largest campus area in the country which is the biggest academic institution in northwest of the country. The university provides both undergraduate and graduate programs in 22 main departments.

