MoU inked between Allameh Tabataba'i, D-8 Intl Universities

On Wednesday, a Video conference was held between Abass Afkhami the president of the D-8 International University and Hossein Salimi President of Allameh Tabataba'i University (ATU).

In this videoconference, the two sides signed an electronic memorandum of understanding so as to hold joint educational courses and international webinars.

Following the signing of this memorandum, from now on, official courses and international webinars will be held in these two universities, Afkhami said.

Pointing out that the D-8 International Group has been formed between the eight major Islamic countries of Iran, Egypt, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey, Nigeria, and Indonesia Afkhami said that cooperation in the field of science and technology is considered as one of the criteria for developing the cooperation of this group.

This group has a population of more than one billion and 100 million and is known as one of the largest economic and cooperation blocs in the Islamic world, he added.

