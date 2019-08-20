Iran steel output up 9% in four months

According to the latest date by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the output of steel products, including hot- and cold-rolled coils, rebar, beams, pipes, wide and galvanized sheets, registered a 9% increase compared with the similar period of last year.

The lions share of the four-month output belongs to Mobarakeh Steel Company and its subsidiary Saba Steel with 2.36 million tons.

The giant steel producer was followed by Esfahan Steel Company with 776,253 tons, Oxin Steel Company with 294,174 tons, Khorasan Steel Company with 217,041 tons, Azarbaijan Steel Company with 116,629 tons, IASCO with 95,984 tons, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Automotive Sheet Company with 83,952 tons.

Besides the finished steel products, a total of 6.86 million tons of ingot, bloom and billet were also produced in Iran during the mentioned four months, indicating a 4% growth year on year.

Mobarakeh Steel Company with its subsidiaries Saba and Hormozgan Steel was also the biggest producer of the semi-finished products with a 3.1-million-tons output.

It was followed by Khouzestan Steel Company with 1.3 million tons, Esfahan Steel Company with 819,107 tons, South Kaveh Steel Company with 389,998 tons, Khorasan Steel Company with 361,018 tons, Chadormalu Steel Company with 345,043 tons, Arfa Iron and Steel Company with 298,733 tons, Iran Alloy Steel Company with 166,122 tons and Bonab Steel Company with 74,808 tons.

MNA/IRN83443268