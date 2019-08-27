Mes Sungun fails to advance to Intercontinental Futsal Cup semis

The Iranian team suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat against Spain’s ElPozo Murcia on Tuesday at Bangkok Futsal Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mes Sungun is in Group C of the event along with the reigning champion Magnus Futsal of Brazil and ElPozo Murcia. In the opening match of the event, Magnus managed to win the Iranian team 3-1.

Failing to advance to the next round, Mes Sungun should compete on Thursday for the rank of 7th.

Iran’s representative, Mes Sungun booked a place at the event as the champion of 2018 Asian Futsal Club competition.

The 2019 edition of World Intercontinental Futsal Cup kicked off in Bangkok on Monday with nine best club teams from five continents in participation. Nine teams are divided into three groups with three teams each. The three group winners and the second best team among the groups will advance to the semi-finals.

