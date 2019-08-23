  1. Politics
23 August 2019 - 15:52

Iran, Chinese prov. of Liaoning hold joint seminar on future cooperation

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – A delegation from Iran-China Friendship Association held a joint seminar with the authorities of the China's Liaoning province to discuss scientific, cultural and economic cooperation.

In the seminar, which was held in Shenyang, the capital of the Chinese northeastern province, different provincial officials, presidents of Liaoning Medical and Polytechnic universities, Directors of Brilliance Automotive and several other companies were present.

Scientific, cultural and trade cooperation between the Liaoning universities and the Iranian universities of Shahid Beheshti and Imam Khomeini International University in Qazvin  province in the fields of student exchange and other areas of scientific cooperation was one of the issues discussed in the event.

Also in the seminar, the representatives of companies briefed the attendees on their fields of interests in Iranian market.

Furthermore, the representatives of Brilliance Automotive stressed continuation and strengthening of their presence in Iran’s market.

Kamal Iranidoost

