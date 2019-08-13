  1. Politics
Overcoming economic problems easier than winning Iraqi-imposed war: IRGC Dep. commander

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi has said that the Iranian nation is able to overcome economic problems using 40 years of experience.

Rear Admiral Fadavi made the remarks in a ceremony during which the new commander of Javad al—Aemeh IRGC Division in the North Khorasan province was appointed on Thursday.

The IRGC deputy commander said “…certainly, overcoming the economic problems is not harder than the successful experience of winning the eight-year imposed Iraqi war…”

He added some parts of the economic hardships have roots in mismanagement which can be tackled through seriousness of government officials.

Fadavi added the Iranian nation have shown that they are able to overcome economic problems using 40 years of experience in different periods since the revolution, saying that the nation sacrificed 200,000 lives to make the enemies regret their aggression.

