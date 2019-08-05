US has always lost in any confrontation with IRGC naval forces

Real Admiral Ali Fadavi made the remarks on an inspection visit to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Public Relations Department on Monday.

Fadavi hailed the role that the IRGC Public Relations Department plays in confronting the psychological warfare waged by the Western media, saying that today the IRGC PR department has a heavier responsibility as threats are getting more complicated.

The IRGC deputy commander further gave a brief history of confrontation between the IRGC naval forces and the United States in the Persian Gulf over the past forty years since 1979 Islamic Revolution, noting that the Americans have always lost to the IRGC forces.

He referred to instances for the IRGC naval forces and American Navy’s confrontations during the eight years of Iraqi imposed war on Iran and the recent downing of a US drone, adding that the IRGC forces have always come out victorious.

