  1. Politics
27 June 2019 - 17:15

IRGC cmdr.:

Enemy not dare fire towards Iran

Enemy not dare fire towards Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Deputy to the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Real Admiral Ali Fadavi said that enemy has not dare fire towards the Islamic Republic of Iran since Iran has experienced eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) successfully.

He made the remarks in a local ceremony held in Yazd province on Thursday and added, “countering hard, semi-hard and soft threats in national and international arenas is of the main mission of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and this issue is more signified in provinces of the country.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has attained full independency in the defensive field, he said, adding, “accordingly, enemies of the country are leaving no stone unturned to jeopardize situation of the Islamic Iran in international arena.”

Benefited from domestic experts and engineers, Islamic Republic of Iran is equipped with the most sophisticated and advanced defensive warfare in the world, Fadavi emphasized.

MA/4652618

News Code 146964

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News