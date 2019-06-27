Enemy not dare fire towards Iran

He made the remarks in a local ceremony held in Yazd province on Thursday and added, “countering hard, semi-hard and soft threats in national and international arenas is of the main mission of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and this issue is more signified in provinces of the country.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has attained full independency in the defensive field, he said, adding, “accordingly, enemies of the country are leaving no stone unturned to jeopardize situation of the Islamic Iran in international arena.”

Benefited from domestic experts and engineers, Islamic Republic of Iran is equipped with the most sophisticated and advanced defensive warfare in the world, Fadavi emphasized.

MA/4652618