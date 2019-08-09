Colonial states cannot tolerate Iran’s power: IRGC

“The colonial countries can no longer tolerate Iran's unparalleled authority in the world, which is why some of them show awkward behaviors, stemming from weakness, toward Islamic Iran and then are blamed by others countries,” he said Thursday in a local event in Isfahan.

Elsewhere he said that the Islamic Revolution is being used by other countries as a model for their fight against their enemies.

He also urged Iranian officials to solve the internal economic problems using domestic capabilities not by pinning hope on foreigners, highlighting that the country’s dependence on oil should be reduced as soon as possible.

