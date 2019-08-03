UAE promises Iran to restore political situation in south of Yemen

Iran and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a memorandum of understanding in order to enhance maritime border cooperation on Wednesday during the visit of UAE Coast Guard Commander Brigadier General Mohammed Ali Musleh Al-Ahbabi to Tehran and meeting with Iranian Border Guard Command Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei.

An informed source, who is a head of Yemeni Southern Transitional Council, has revealed that the UAE is correcting some political issues in the south of Yemen within the framework of the recently signed MoU with Iran.

The source, who asked to be remained anonymous, told ‘Arabi 21’ news website that the military and political heads of the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by Abu Dhabi, will be one of the targets of UAE revision of political issues.

The source added that the revision is taking place within the framework of amendments to Abu Dhabi’s stances on Yemen and the recent UAE’s MoU with Iran.

According to the source, “the Emiratis have promised Iran to restore the political conditions in the south of Yemen to the previous shape.”

The source further noted that disputes have emerged among the members of Southern Transitional Council. He added the two major figures Aidrous Al-Zubaidi (the head of the Council) and Ahmad Al-Amlas are engaged in a row.

He described as suspicious a recent car accident in the province of Al-Shabwa, in which three journalists were killed while Ahmad Al-Amlas survived.

The sources further said that one the Emiraties’ commitments to Iran will coordinating and exchanging information with Houthis in Yemen, as UAE has control over the security of the south of Yemen.

