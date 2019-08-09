  1. Politics
Iran, Iraq consider killing US dollar in bilateral trades: ambassador

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – In line with the efforts to boost the economic ties between Iran and Iraq, the two neighboring countries are considering ways to include local currencies in their bilateral trades to reduce reliance on US dollar, says the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran.

Sa'd Javad Ghandil said Friday that the two neighbors are holding talks to find the best way to facilitate their financial transactions, including the substitution of the US dollar with Iraqi dinar in bilateral trades.

The Iraqi diplomat once again reiterated his respective government's clear stance against the US' unilateral sanctions against Iran, saying such restrictions are against the international rules and regulations.

Noting that the bilateral trades between Iran and Iraq have not been affected by the sanctions in the past year, Ghandil expressed his country's readiness to increase the level of cooperation with Iran in various economic spheres.

