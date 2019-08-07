  1. Economy
Iranian, Iraqi provinces sign MoU to boost economic ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost economic interactions between the two countries’ border provinces.

The MoU was signed by Ilam Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and the senior officials of Iraq’s provinces of Babil, Diyala and Diwaniyah in a bid to boost the trades between the two countries in a wide gamut of economic spheres.

As per the agreement, the sides will also cooperate in technology transfer and the exchange of economic delegations, as well as providing the grounds for holding joint forums and exhibitions.

The Iranian and Iraqi delegations also agreed to gear up the efforts to help investors engage in joint projects in the two neighboring countries.

