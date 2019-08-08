Pres. Rouhani likely to meet with Japanese PM on sidelines of UNGA meeting: report

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran in June and met with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The basic stance of the Japanese government is to “continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions,” between Tehran and Washington, Japan Times quoted a senior foreign ministry official.

The Japanese newspaper added Abe is considering holding further talks with Rouhani in time for the UN General Assembly meeting being held in New York in late September.

Meanwhile, Japan's top government spokesman said late July that the country is not considering sending its SDF for a US-proposed anti-Iran maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf.

KI/PR