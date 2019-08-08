  1. Politics
8 August 2019 - 19:18

Pres. Rouhani likely to meet with Japanese PM on sidelines of UNGA meeting: report

Pres. Rouhani likely to meet with Japanese PM on sidelines of UNGA meeting: report

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Japanese media say that the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are likely to meet in New Yok on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meeting this September.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran in June and met with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The basic stance of the Japanese government is to “continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions,” between Tehran and Washington, Japan Times quoted a senior foreign ministry official.

The Japanese newspaper added Abe is considering holding further talks with Rouhani in time for the UN General Assembly meeting being held in New York in late September.

Meanwhile, Japan's top government spokesman said late July that the country is not considering sending its SDF for a US-proposed anti-Iran maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf.

KI/PR

News Code 148646

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News