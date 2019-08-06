28th HOMEX kicks off in Tehran

More than 300 domestic companies will showcase their latest products relating to all types of table and chairs, classic sofas, modern and convenient sofas, kitchen furniture, bedroom furniture, kids and youth furniture, all types of showcases and other related products. It is held in an area of ​​over 40,000 square meters.

The exhibition will wrap up on Friday August 9, open from 10 AM to 6 PM during these 4 days.

Iraq, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Ukraine and the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf are the major export destination countries for Iranian furniture.

