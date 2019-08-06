  1. Economy
6 August 2019 - 15:26

28th HOMEX kicks off in Tehran

28th HOMEX kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The 28th International Exhibition of Home Furniture (HOMEX) kicked off on Tuesday in the presence of deputy ministers of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

More than 300 domestic companies will showcase their latest products relating to all types of table and chairs, classic sofas, modern and convenient sofas, kitchen furniture, bedroom furniture, kids and youth furniture, all types of showcases and other related products. It is held in an area of ​​over 40,000 square meters.

The exhibition will wrap up on Friday August 9, open from 10 AM to 6 PM during these 4 days.

Iraq, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Ukraine and the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf are the major export destination countries for Iranian furniture.

ZZ/IRN83427196

News Code 148544

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News