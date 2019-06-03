Iran at peak of power

The IRGC Deputy Coordinator Admiral Ali Fadavi said that the Islamic Revolution of Iran founded by Imam Khomeini (RA) is now at the peak of glory and power.

The senior IRGC commander reiterated while the enemies of the Islamic establishment have done whatever they had in power against Iran over the past 40 years, Iran is presently at its best in terms of prowess and

He also mentioned to the 30th death anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) which will be held on Tuesday in the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the presence of various walks of life, state and military officials.

