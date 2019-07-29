  1. Economy
Number of tourists entering from Bazargan border to Iran up by 57%

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – The head of Bazargan Border Terminal in West Azarbaijan province said that the number of tourists entering Iran from Bazargan border has increased by 57% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Jaber Akbarzadeh, the head of Bazargan Border Terminal said that the number of tourists entering Iran from Bazargan border has increased in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – July 21); showing 57 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The Bazargan border is one of the important import and export gates of Iran, which is located in the north of West Azarbaijan. It is an international border between Iran and Turkey.

