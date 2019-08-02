Iran Army team arrives in China for 2019 Intl. Army Games

The Iranian delegation include 56 fighters, 24 in Suvorov Attack team and 32 ones in Gunsmith Master.

Military teams from 12 countries have arrived in Korla City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to participate in the contests sponsored by the Chinese Army as part of the IAG 2019.

The Chinese Army will hold four contests titled "Suvorov Attack," "Safe Environment," "Clear Sky" and "Gunsmith Master" for this year's games.

The Chinese Army has prepared a living area of more than 20,000 square meters with over 400 rooms, such as canteens, supermarkets, prayer rooms, basketball courts and banks, among others for accommodating the teams. The contests is set to start on August 3.

