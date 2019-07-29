Iranian commander visits Russian navy

The Iranian official held talks with Russian commanders while visiting their destroyers.

Khanzadi was among guests from different countries who reviewed the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River on Sunday.

He arrived in Saint Petersburg late Saturday to discuss bilateral military ties with senior Russian officials.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian Navy chief is paying a three-day visit to Saint Petersburg upon the formal invitation of his Russian counterpart Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov.

