Armed forces to hold aerial parade in southern Iran on Sunday

On the occasion of Iran's annual military day, parades will be held by fighter jets of Armed Forces on Sunday, he informed.

For the parade over Tehran’s airspace, fighter jets from Hamedan, Isfahan or Shiraz air bases will fly at about 800 kilometers per hour (kph) with intervals less than few seconds, which would be a great challenge, General Nasirzadeh added.

President Hassan Rouhani will attend the military parades in Tehran that mark the Sacred Defense Week on the 39th anniversary of the onset of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran.

The head of the Foundation for Preservation of Sacred Defense Works and Values, Brigadier General Bahman Kargar, said on Tuesday that just like the past years, the countrywide military parades will be staged on the first day of the Sacred Defense Week (September 22).

Every year, various units of the Iranian Armed Forces representing the Navy, Air Force, Army Ground Force, Airborne division, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Police hold parades to honor the martyrs of the war.

In capital Tehran, the parades are held at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, south of the city.

The most recent achievements of the Iranian armed forces in the missile industry, equipment for the ground, naval and air defense forces, as well as communication gear, will be put on display in the military events.

Similar parades will also be held in other Iranian provinces to commemorate the occasion.

