Iran navy chief in Russia for military cooperation talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian Navy chief is paying a three-day visit to Saint Petersburg upon the formal invitation of his Russian counterpart Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov.

He will attend the Russian Navy Day ceremony today (July 28), which will be held in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi said during the trip, some naval agreements will be signed by the two countries.

He stressed that cooperation between the two powerful regional countries of Iran and Russia will surely bring good achievements that would help ensure naval security.

