  1. Politics
28 July 2019 - 10:53

Iran navy chief in Russia for military cooperation talks

Iran navy chief in Russia for military cooperation talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi arrived in Saint Petersburg late Saturday to discuss bilateral military ties with senior Russian officials.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian Navy chief is paying a three-day visit to Saint Petersburg upon the formal invitation of his Russian counterpart Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov.

He will attend the Russian Navy Day ceremony today (July 28), which will be held in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi said during the trip, some naval agreements will be signed by the two countries.

He stressed that cooperation between the two powerful regional countries of Iran and Russia will surely bring good achievements that would help ensure naval security.

MNA/IRN83413926

News Code 148151

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News