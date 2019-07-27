Multilateralism key to solve crises in Persian Gulf region: envoy

The Iranian Embassy Ecuador held a specialized meeting on Friday, in the presence of Ecuadorian professors, diplomats, media people and managers of think-tanks on the situation in the region and the US’ destructive intervention.

Addressing the meeting, Aghajani highlighted the significance of multilateralism and collective wisdom in achieving stability and sustainable development in the region.

The Iranian diplomat said it is vital to discuss the Persian Gulf issue with figures who can contribute to resolving the challenges in the region.

Aghajani criticized the hostile policies of US President Donald Trump, saying, since Trump took office two years ago, Washington has shown various violent behaviors against other countries over the last two years.

The US’ attempt to create a war coalition with neighboring countries, its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, signing big arms contracts aiming to turn the region into a big bomb, imposing sanctions against Iran which are the signs of economic terrorism, and sending more troops to the region, as well as using psychological, intelligence and cyberwar against Iran and breaching the territorial integrity and political borders are among the US’ warmongering and hostile activities in the past year, he added.

He went on to say that pulling out of the international and bilateral commitments, imposing trade tariffs which have resulted in war of tariffs against some important countries like China, Russia and Iran, imposing sanctions against countries that are not under the US control, creating regional coalitions aiming to develop US policies, adopting anti-immigration policies against Latin America are examples the US transgressed the International Law and the Charter of the United Nations, Aghajani noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as one of the main opponents of stability in the region, saying he was after annulling the nuclear deal since the very beginning of its implementation.

The also criticized Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their positions that clearly undermine the regional interests.

The official reiterated that mutual understanding and respecting the sovereignty of other states will be vital as well as removing sanctions in helping improve the region’s situation.

