Iran, Russia to coop. in non-ionizing radiation safety

The Chairman of Russian National Committee on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection Oleg Grigoryev made the remarks on Saturday in his meeting with Hojjatollah Salehi Head of Center for Nuclear Safety in line with boosting international cooperation and promoting scientific and technical capabilities of country’s nuclear safety system.

In this meeting, besides exchanging views with regard to developing and expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of safety of non-ionizing radiations including mobile phone antennas, the two sides placed their special emphasis on the purposeful development of bilateral cooperation in relevant areas, he added.

Oleg Grigoryev is holder of the highest medal of Russian Academy of Sciences who has specialty in the scientific and research activity in specialized form for more than 25 years.

It should be noted that Oleg Grigoryev visited Iran at the official invitation of Iranian Nuclear Safety Center for participating in a scientific seminar and in line with exchanging the latest scientific data as well as transfer of experience of Russia's technical knowhow to Iran.