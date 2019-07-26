Arak reactor’s reconstruction project at a good pace

“The joint committee for the reconstruction of Arak reactor, including China and Britain, is doing well... We are satisfied with the progress of the plan,” Ali Akbar Salehi told ICANA on Thursday, adding that "the plan has now been accelerated after a few months of hiatus."

The top atomic official noted that the various dimensions for reconstructing the facility, including the conceptual, detailed, and partial aspects, as well as the drawings, have been completed.

“By specifying different dimensions of the equipment, the order is given to suppliers,” he said, adding that project will commence as soon as the purchase orders are delivered.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China.

Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to redesign the 40-megawatt research reactor, which is located in the central Iranian Markazi Province, to cut its alleged output of plutonium.

The US left the deal in 2018, leaving the fate of the historic pact in limbo.

Back in May, exactly one year after the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the deal, Iran announced its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments in response to the US’ withdrawal and Europe’s failure to comply with its own JCPOA commitments regarding Iran’s economic interests.

Under the third phase of reducing commitments, Iran said Arak reactor would resume its previous activities after July 7 if the other signatories to the deal fail to uphold their end of the bargain.

“The Arak reactor would be restored to its former condition, which other parties used to claim was ‘dangerous’ and could produce plutonium if they fail to fully act on their commitments under the accord,” President Hassan Rouhani said earlier this month.

Salehi also referred to the construction of the second phase of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, saying the project will start next month in cooperation with Russia.

“Based on the plans, the second phase of the power plant will become operational in six years, and the third phase will come on stream within the next two years.”

China and Britain expressed their willingness to reconstruct the Arak reactor and Russia has affirmed its resolve to keep up cooperation with Iran at the development of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

