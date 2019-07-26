  1. Politics
26 July 2019 - 16:17

Abbas declares end to 'all agreements' with Tel Aviv amid Israeli violations

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared an end to "all agreements, including security coordination" with Tel Aviv amid Israeli violations against the Palestinians.

"After all the violations committed against our people, we announce the cessation of all agreements signed with Israel,'' tweeted Abbas on Thursday, according to Press TV.

Abbas stressed that the suspension would also include 'security coordination' between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Tel Aviv regime.

Abbas's announcement comes after the demolition of Palestinian homes in Sur Baher village despite international outcry earlier this week by the Israeli troops. The United States vetoed an attempt to get the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes on Thursday.

