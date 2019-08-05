  1. Technology
Iran, France stress expansion of academic coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – The chancellor of Tarbiat Modares University held talks with French ambassador to Iran on expansion of academic and scientific cooperation.

Mohammad Taghi Ahmadi, the chancellor of Tarbiat Modares University stressed the expansion of academic and scientific cooperation between Iran and France universities, adding that exchange of professors and students at the graduate level and holding joint workshops in all fields are among the priorities of two countries.

Referring to collaboration with the European Scientific Institute, he mentioned that networking of universities to foster scientific interactions will strengthen Iran-France cooperation.

