Iran, France stress expansion of academic coop.

Mohammad Taghi Ahmadi, the chancellor of Tarbiat Modares University stressed the expansion of academic and scientific cooperation between Iran and France universities, adding that exchange of professors and students at the graduate level and holding joint workshops in all fields are among the priorities of two countries.
Referring to collaboration with the European Scientific Institute, he mentioned that networking of universities to foster scientific interactions will strengthen Iran-France cooperation.
