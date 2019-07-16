Portugal suspends visas for Iranians: report

According to Reuters, Santos Silva made the remarks said during the televised meeting on Tuesday. While answering a question from a committee member on whether such move had been taken, he said “yes, we suspended those for security reasons ... I will provide explanations later, but not publicly.”

The chairman declared the meeting closed after about two hours without further off-camera testimony.

On May 2018, the United States illegally left the Iran nuclear deal and launched Maximum Pressure campaign soon after.

Washington has been pressuring other countries to join its hostile campaign against Iran since last year. It has forced countries to severe economic ties with Tehran, while it has largely received a negative response.

