20 July 2019 - 21:08

Iran’s amb. to Lisbon presents his credentials to pres. Sousa

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The new Iranian ambassador Morteza Daman Pak Jami presented his letter of credence to the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in the presidential palace Placio de Belem. in Lisbon.

After receiving the letter of the credence of Morteza Daman Pak Jami, president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa referred to the long-standing historical and cultural relations between Iran and Portugal, expressing the readiness of his country to expand bilateral relations in political, economic and cultural relations with Iran.

The Portuguese president also pointed to a temporary halt to visa issuance for the Iranians at the embassy in Tehran over construction work in the building of the embassy, promising that Lisbon will try to solve the problem as soon as possible. He added that the embassy of another European country will issue visas for the Iranians until the problem is solved.

Rebelo de Sousa further attached great importance to the importance of multilateralism in international system, expressing his country’s support for maintaining the Iran nuclear deal and meeting Iran’s legitimate demands.

