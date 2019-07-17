  1. Politics
Portugal halts Iran visas over construction work at Tehran embassy

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Portugal's foreign ministry has clarified that its decision to temporarily stop granting visas to Iranians is due to work on improving security at its Tehran consular building.

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told a parliamentary committee that Portugal had suspended the issuance of entry visas for Iranian nationals for unspecified security reasons, Associated Press reported yesterday.

At the time Santos Silva declined to give more information about what was behind the decision, saying he would only provide details privately to lawmakers on the committee.

Today, the foreign ministry said that the decision was not linked to any assessment of security conditions in Iran or any political consideration, according to New York Times.

