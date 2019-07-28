19h Iran Confair opens in Tehran

The 19th Iran Confair opened on Sunday at Tehran International permanent Fairground in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani.

12 countries will showcase their latest products relating to building and construction industry in an area of 80,000 square meters. Companies from China, UK, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Germany, Sweden and Canada are among the participating countries which along with their Iranian counterparts are attending the 19th edition of the exhibition.

The exhibition will wrap up on Wednesday July 31, open from 10 AM to 6 PM during these 4 days.

