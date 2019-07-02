Saudi Arabia has a duty to hold glorious Hajj ceremonies: Iranian VP

According to the news service of Iran's First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri, he made the remarks in a meeting of the High Council of Hajj and Pilgrimage chaired by him on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Jahangiri referred to lack of cooperation on the part of Saudi airline companies with Iranian Hajj pilgrims, calling on the Iranian Haj Organization and the foreign ministry to make sure the removal of remaining barriers to the travel of Iranian pilgrims.

He stressed that the foreign ministry and the Hajj Organization should convey Iran’s complaints in that regard to Saudi authorities.

“The country of Saudi Arabia must fulfill its duties and responsibilities in holding glorious Hajj ceremonies, and the Islamic world should ask for the best and most desirable Hajj from Saudi Arabia,” the Iranian vice-president said.

Jahangiri further expressed his appreciation to the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization to make necessary preparations for holding the Arbaeen pilgrimage to Iraq.

He further extended his appreciation to Iraqi people and government for their hospitality and services to millions of Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen pilgrimage annually.

