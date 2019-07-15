  1. Politics
Iran, Russia review signed agreements in recent Joint Cooperation Commission’s meeting

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei and the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak discussed the latest agreements signed between the two sides in the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission meeting in the cities of Tehran and Isfahan.

In the meeting that was held on Monday, Mehdi Sanaei and Alexander Novak discussed ways to implement the signed agreements and memoranda of understandings in the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission.

The two sides emphasized the acceleration of the implementation of signed documents, emphasizing the need for continuation of meetings to achieve desirable objectives set by the presidents of the two countries.

The 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission’s meeting was held in two Iranian cities of Tehran and Isfahan in mid-June during which the two sides signed 12 documents on economic and trade cooperation.

