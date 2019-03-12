Iran, Russia continue talks on 15th joint economic commission

According to the Russian Energy Ministry, the ministers addressed several matters, including the 15th Iranian-Russian Joint Commission during their phone talk.

They also explored ways to boost bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of economy and shed light on stronger cooperation in energy, industry, transit and agriculture sectors.

Tehran is set to host the 15th round of the commission. The date of the event will be announced later.

During the 14th meeting of the commission, which was held in Moscow in March 2018, the two sides signed 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in the fields of electricity, nuclear energy, transportation, industry, trade, customs, and banking transactions.

Accordingly, an MoU was signed between the working groups of the Russian Ministry of Energy and the Iran’s Oil Ministry for cooperation on the India-Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, an MoU on geology cooperation, an MoU on financing and investment in Iran’s mines and industries, as well as an MoU on joint research and development on underground resources and Caspian seabed.

The two sides also inked an agreement on joint investment in thermal power plans, an MoU on cultural cooperation, transportation, as well as a trilateral agreement between Iran, Russia and Kazakhstan on transit and wheat swap.

