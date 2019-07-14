Sophia Loren returns to screen costarring Iranian actor Babak Karimi

'The Life Ahead’, directed by Loren's son Edoardo Ponti, is an adaptation of Romain Gary’s novel ‘La vie devant soi’.

The movie is a story of family and friendship that has political undertones, in which Loren plays 'Madame Rosa', a Holocaust survivor who forges a bond with a 12-year-old Senegalese immigrant boy named Momo.

It is Karimi's first international presence in a foreign movie set to be released in March 2020. Besides the 84-year-old Loren, Karimi will also appear alongside Spanish actress Abril Zamora, Italy’s Renato Carpentieri and non-professional child actor Ibrahima Gueye.

Among the long list of movies with the Iranian actor starring in them, are ‘The Past’, 'The Salesman’ and ‘A Separation’ by Oscar-winning Asghar Farhadi as well as ‘Secret Ballot’, ‘Fish & Cat’, ‘A Wedding’ and ‘Invasion’.

