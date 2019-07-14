  1. Culture
14 July 2019 - 14:36

Sophia Loren returns to screen costarring Iranian actor Babak Karimi

Sophia Loren returns to screen costarring Iranian actor Babak Karimi

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren is back in front of the camera for her first feature film in a decade, ‘The Life Ahead’, costarring the Iranian actor Babak Karimi.

'The Life Ahead’, directed by Loren's son Edoardo Ponti, is an adaptation of Romain Gary’s novel ‘La vie devant soi’.

The movie is a story of family and friendship that has political undertones, in which Loren plays 'Madame Rosa', a Holocaust survivor who forges a bond with a 12-year-old Senegalese immigrant boy named Momo.

It is Karimi's first international presence in a foreign movie set to be released in March 2020. Besides the 84-year-old Loren, Karimi will also appear alongside Spanish actress Abril Zamora, Italy’s Renato Carpentieri and non-professional child actor Ibrahima Gueye.  

Among the long list of movies with the Iranian actor starring in them, are ‘The Past’, 'The Salesman’ and ‘A Separation’ by Oscar-winning Asghar Farhadi as well as ‘Secret Ballot’, ‘Fish & Cat’, ‘A Wedding’ and ‘Invasion’.

HJ/4663840

News Code 147618

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News