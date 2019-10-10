Iran increasing stockpile of enriched uranium, number of centrifuges: Kamalvandi

“The industry has always brought Iran glory and has accordingly concerned the Westerners, making them do efforts for halting the progress of Iran in this sector,” Kamalvandi said.

“Thanks to the pressure of world major powers, we are able to easily manufacture the best centrifuges,” Kamalvandi said adding that Iran would have faced many problems, as in the pharmaceutical industry, without progress in the nuclear industry over the past decades.

Pointing to a 2018 order issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei for increasing the level of Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity to 190,000 SWU (Separative Work Unit) in the long term, Kamalvandi said the current trend would enable Tehran to hit production capacity of 172,000 SWU at the end of a 15-year period.

“We can even achieve (the production capacity of) one million SWU, depending on how the (centrifuge) machines and apparatuses would evolve,” the spokesman underlined.

Commenting on Iran’s strategy for a phased reduction of commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Kamalvandi said only two more steps would end all of Iran’s JCPOA undertakings and have the country return to the pre-JCPOA conditions. "As soon as the Fordow nuclear site comes into operation for uranium enrichment and the number of centrifuge machines rises, Iran will practically have no more commitments to the JCPOA and only the monitoring issues will remain," he noted.

