AEOI to announce details of 3rd step of cutting JCPOA commitment on Sat.

President Rouhani said Wed. that the measures would accelerate the R&D activities of the country’s nuclear energy organization.

The decision to scale down commitments to the JCPOA came a year after the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the European sides’ lack of practical measures to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

Tehran says its countermeasures fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

In the first step last May, Iran reduced some of its commitments under the JCPOA, and gave a two-month window of opportunity to the European signatories to the JCPOA to fulfil their commitments.

The second step was taken in July and Iran further reduced its commitments to the nuclear deal, and gave another two-month window of opportunity to the Europeans to honor what they had promised as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

